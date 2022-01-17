Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the December 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GBERY stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average of $79.21. Geberit has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $84.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Geberit from CHF 565 to CHF 650 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 680 to CHF 650 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $650.00.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

