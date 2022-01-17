Geeq 1-Day Volume Hits $1.19 Million (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One Geeq coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00001557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market cap of $8.06 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Geeq has traded down 33.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00057476 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007396 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,122,222 coins. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the exchanges listed above.

