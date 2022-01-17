Genenta Science SPA’s Quiet Period Will Expire on January 24th (NASDAQ:GNTA)

Genenta Science’s (NASDAQ:GNTA) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 24th. Genenta Science had issued 2,400,000 shares in its IPO on December 15th. The total size of the offering was $27,600,000 based on an initial share price of $11.50. During Genenta Science’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNTA. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTA opened at $10.21 on Monday. Genenta Science has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

