Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 7,039.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 71.5% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after buying an additional 113,311 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.83 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $25.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.24.

