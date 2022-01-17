Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,028,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,390,000 after buying an additional 397,716 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 9,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,763,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,856,000 after buying an additional 1,745,697 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,868,000 after buying an additional 1,208,901 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 271.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 997,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,199,000 after buying an additional 729,213 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 300,810 shares during the period.

Shares of SH opened at $13.90 on Monday. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $18.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.49.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

