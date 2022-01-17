Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 51.6% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 39.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $98.44 on Monday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $84.00 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

