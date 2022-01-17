Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $144,000 Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,966.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $164.29 on Monday. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $139.83 and a 1-year high of $262.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average of $184.41. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.33.

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

