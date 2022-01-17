Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,285 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in British American Tobacco by 5.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $653,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 10.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.43. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77.

BTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, British American Tobacco presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

