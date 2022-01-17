Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,997 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 976,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,571,000 after acquiring an additional 79,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $8,379,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 114.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $10.05 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other AbCellera Biologics news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae bought 202,960 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $2,995,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew Lo bought 86,938 shares of AbCellera Biologics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 343,398 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,150 over the last three months. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.