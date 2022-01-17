Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GMAB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $339,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 71.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the second quarter valued at about $1,048,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GMAB opened at $35.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.82. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

