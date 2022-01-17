Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $142.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of GPC opened at $138.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $93.62 and a one year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,594,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,672,000 after acquiring an additional 122,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,794,838,000 after buying an additional 2,561,204 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,462,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $564,426,000 after buying an additional 164,673 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

