Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 323.8% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $138.11 on Monday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $93.62 and a 12 month high of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.90%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.