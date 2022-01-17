GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($21.72) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($19.00) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.08) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($26.13) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.36) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,591.80 ($21.61).

LON GSK opened at GBX 1,701 ($23.09) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.74. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1-year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($16.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.58). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,583.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,490.25. The company has a market cap of £85.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96.

In related news, insider Hal Barron purchased 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,065 ($28.03) per share, for a total transaction of £50,014.30 ($67,889.64).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

