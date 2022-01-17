Glen Eagle Resources (CVE:GER) Trading 7.7% Higher

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (CVE:GER)’s stock price traded up 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.07. 935,366 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 364% from the average session volume of 201,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.70 million and a PE ratio of -2.73.

Glen Eagle Resources Company Profile (CVE:GER)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mining properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Moose Lake phosphate property located in St-Jean Lake area, Quebec; and 80% interest in Piedra Dorada mining concession located in the rich mining district of El Corpus in Honduras.

