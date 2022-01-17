Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a drop of 62.3% from the December 15th total of 75,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 385,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLNCY opened at $11.06 on Monday. Glencore has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Glencore from 10,100.00 to 9,700.00 in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,855.50.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

