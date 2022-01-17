Global Crypto Alliance (CALL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $12.00

Global Crypto Alliance (CURRENCY:CALL) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Global Crypto Alliance has traded up 151.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Global Crypto Alliance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Global Crypto Alliance has a total market capitalization of $163,173.66 and approximately $12.00 worth of Global Crypto Alliance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Crypto Alliance Coin Profile

CALL is a coin. Global Crypto Alliance’s total supply is 777,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,918,545 coins. The official message board for Global Crypto Alliance is medium.com/global-crypto-alliance . Global Crypto Alliance’s official website is gcalliance.io . The Reddit community for Global Crypto Alliance is https://reddit.com/r/GlobalCryptoAlliance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Global Crypto Alliance’s official Twitter account is @gcnews_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GCA is an organization of experienced professionals from around the world with expertise in business development and blockchain ecosystems. GCA was established to support prospective blockchain-based projects while providing sustainment to its native publication platform where it offers all participants in the system a way to benefit from both creating and consuming original content. “

