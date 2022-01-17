Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the December 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSPT opened at $10.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. Global SPAC Partners has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLSPT. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global SPAC Partners by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 299,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Institutional investors own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

