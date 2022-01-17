Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Bought by Synergy Asset Management LLC

Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,292,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,597,000 after buying an additional 1,996,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 829,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,810,000 after acquiring an additional 133,536 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after buying an additional 169,093 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,501,000 after buying an additional 185,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 92.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 468,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA COPX opened at $39.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $46.96.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.