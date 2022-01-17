Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,600 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the December 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ EDOC opened at $15.09 on Monday. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $14.83 and a 12 month high of $23.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.53.

