Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV) by 246.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,531 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 1.96% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000.

PFFV opened at $27.61 on Monday. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.94.

