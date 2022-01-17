GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOCO. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones acquired 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Glendon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,653,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,904,000. Eversept Partners LP boosted its position in GoHealth by 1,731.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 1,261,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,824 shares in the last quarter. Dendur Capital LP purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in GoHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOCO opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

