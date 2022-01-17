Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,911 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,943,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $466.75 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $468.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $453.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

