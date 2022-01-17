Gordon Haskett Lowers Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Hold

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $41.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

EAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Brinker International from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Shares of NYSE:EAT opened at $36.43 on Friday. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $33.52 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.10.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

