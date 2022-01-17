GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in December

GrainCorp Limited (OTCMKTS:GRCLF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GRCLF traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.67. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. GrainCorp has a 52 week low of $2.97 and a 52 week high of $6.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74.

GrainCorp Company Profile

GrainCorp Ltd. is a diversified food ingredients and agribusiness company. The firm’s activities include supply chain, origination and processing. It operates through the following segments: Grains, Malt and Oils. The Grains segment includes grain receivals, transport, testing, storage of grains, marketing of grains & agricultural products and the operation of grain pools.

