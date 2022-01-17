Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Makes New $1.75 Million Investment in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of Inotiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOTV. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Inotiv in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inotiv by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inotiv by 1,797.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after purchasing an additional 602,245 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Inotiv news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NOTV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ NOTV traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.86. 2,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,290. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86.

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

