Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,000 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Yandex during the third quarter worth $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Yandex by 154.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Yandex by 48.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 501 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Yandex stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. 5,549,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,984,290. Yandex has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $87.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Yandex had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yandex will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YNDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Yandex from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upgraded Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.50 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

