Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 290,000 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 290,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Sabre by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 27.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 6.8% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 43,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sabre by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,647,810. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.08. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

