Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $54.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $61.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.54. The stock has a market cap of $797.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In related news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.