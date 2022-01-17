Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,921 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Green Plains worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,253 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.58.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $82,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $32.40 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

