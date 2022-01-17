Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC Has $8.49 Million Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 38.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,937 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for 6.4% of Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $8,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 1.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 104,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 45.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PAR Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 231.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE PAR traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.10. 527,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.88. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $90.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.27.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.51). PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.69 million. On average, research analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

