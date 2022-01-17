Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson Acquires 1,000 Shares

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) VP Jaye Thompson acquired 1,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.99 per share, with a total value of $19,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GLSI opened at $20.24 on Monday. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.22 and a 52 week high of $69.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

