Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 33.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,671 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3,692.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 21,821 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,637,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 94,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE GBAB traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $22.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,910. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $25.80.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

About Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

