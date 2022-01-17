Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 18,148 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,148 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the second quarter worth $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in XPO Logistics in the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.04.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $70.41 on Monday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $63.24 and a one year high of $90.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.11.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

