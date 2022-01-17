GXChain Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 17th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for about $2.21 or 0.00005171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $165.67 million and $20.09 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002958 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000328 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,909,968 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

