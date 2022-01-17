Halliburton Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Halliburton in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oilfield services company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Halliburton in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

NYSE:HAL opened at $28.74 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 2.74.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Halliburton in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Read More: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.