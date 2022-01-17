Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,046,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,041,000 after purchasing an additional 122,816 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

NYSE:PEAK opened at $36.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 104.35%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.