Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 16,118 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,668 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,118 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $56.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.57. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $56.40.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

