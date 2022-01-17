Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 6,263 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 31,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 29,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $83.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.61. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $84.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.13.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.2426 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

