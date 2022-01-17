Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 38,278 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,701 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,278 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 63.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 272,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 105,829 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 653,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 141,179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 342,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after acquiring an additional 28,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,028,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,953,000 after purchasing an additional 795,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.94.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $17.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In related news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 366,827 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,614 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

