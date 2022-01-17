HAP Trading LLC Raises Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

HAP Trading LLC increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the quarter. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter valued at about $840,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 274.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Logitech International in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Logitech International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $84.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.86. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

