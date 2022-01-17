HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,898 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $85,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. FMR LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,881.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $130,407,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 103.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,142,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,504,000 after acquiring an additional 581,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $51,780,696,000. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

In other news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total transaction of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,252 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $2,032,055.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

