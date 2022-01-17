Head-To-Head Review: Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) versus Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF)

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Keppel REIT and Broadstone Net Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Keppel REIT 0 2 0 0 2.00 Broadstone Net Lease 0 6 0 0 2.00

Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus target price of $26.17, suggesting a potential upside of 9.94%. Given Broadstone Net Lease’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Broadstone Net Lease is more favorable than Keppel REIT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.1% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Keppel REIT has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Keppel REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease $321.64 million 11.93 $51.18 million $0.57 41.76

Broadstone Net Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Keppel REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Keppel REIT and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Keppel REIT N/A N/A N/A Broadstone Net Lease 23.73% 3.40% 2.03%

Summary

Broadstone Net Lease beats Keppel REIT on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Keppel REIT Company Profile

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

