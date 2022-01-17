Head to Head Review: Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) & AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) and Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and Origin Agritech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest N/A -30.78% -22.71% Origin Agritech N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AppHarvest and Origin Agritech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 3 0 3.00 Origin Agritech 0 0 0 0 N/A

AppHarvest presently has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 306.30%. Given AppHarvest’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than Origin Agritech.

Risk & Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of -0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Agritech has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of AppHarvest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Origin Agritech shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppHarvest and Origin Agritech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest N/A N/A -$17.19 million N/A N/A Origin Agritech $7.71 million 5.43 -$12.52 million N/A N/A

Origin Agritech has higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest.

Summary

Origin Agritech beats AppHarvest on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AppHarvest Company Profile

AppHarvest, Inc., a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Ltd. produces and distributes hybrid crop seeds. It focuses on agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform, operating primarily in the PRC. The firm’s seed research and development activities in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement; and e-commerce activities focus on delivering agricultural products to farmers in China via online and mobile ordering and tracking the source of the agricultural products via blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

