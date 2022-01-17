Head-To-Head Survey: Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) and ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Global Payments alerts:

This table compares Global Payments and ServiceSource International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Payments $7.42 billion 5.88 $584.52 million $3.17 47.49 ServiceSource International $194.60 million 0.55 -$18.54 million ($0.19) -5.79

Global Payments has higher revenue and earnings than ServiceSource International. ServiceSource International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Payments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Global Payments has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ServiceSource International has a beta of 1.87, indicating that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Global Payments and ServiceSource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Payments 11.38% 8.08% 4.84% ServiceSource International -9.94% -9.66% -4.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Global Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Global Payments shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of ServiceSource International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Payments and ServiceSource International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Payments 0 4 25 0 2.86 ServiceSource International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Global Payments currently has a consensus price target of $194.21, indicating a potential upside of 29.00%. Given Global Payments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Payments is more favorable than ServiceSource International.

Summary

Global Payments beats ServiceSource International on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc. engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally. It also provides a variety of value-added services, including specialty point-of-sale solutions, analytic and engagement tools, payroll services and reporting that assist customers with driving demand. The Issuer Solutions segment provides solutions that enable financial institutions and other financial service providers to manage their card portfolios, reduce technical complexity and overhead and offer a seamless experience for cardholders on a single platform. It also provides commercial payments and e Payables solutions that support business-to-business payment processes for businesses and governments. The Business and Consumer Solutions segment provides general purpose reloadable prepaid debit and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts and other financial service solutions to the under banked and other consumers and businesses in the United States through Netspend bran

ServiceSource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. engages in the provision of performance-based customer success and revenue growth solutions. It offers inside sales, revenue retention, sales enablement, and channel management services. The firm serves hardware, software, cloud and medical devices markets. The company was founded by Michael A. Smerklo in 1999 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.