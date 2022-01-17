Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,188,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.70% of Health Catalyst worth $109,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after purchasing an additional 530,293 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,898,000 after purchasing an additional 340,087 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4,269.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 286,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,358,000 after purchasing an additional 280,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 842,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,788,000 after buying an additional 167,804 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Shares of HCAT opened at $32.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.97. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.46 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 63.88%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $176,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $395,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,012 shares of company stock worth $4,757,532. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

