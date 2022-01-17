Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 25,253 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 50.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,253 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 52.1% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 141.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 77.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,162 shares during the last quarter. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Shares of WPC opened at $79.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.75 and a 12 month high of $83.19. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.74.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.54%.

WPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.