Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 565,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $6,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AQN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,888,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 41,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,109,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,511,000 after buying an additional 175,462 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,940,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,598,000 after buying an additional 2,567,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $13.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.40. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $17.86.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $528.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.10%.

AQN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

