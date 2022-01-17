Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 31,859 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bray Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

In related news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.09. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $42.32 and a 1-year high of $74.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

