Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.26. Heartland Express posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Express.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.73. Heartland Express has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $20.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Heartland Express during the 2nd quarter worth $612,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 120,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 40,485 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after buying an additional 147,546 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

