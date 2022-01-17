Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($1.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($0.93). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 1,328.90% and a negative return on equity of 22.17%. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.57 million.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Heat Biologics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of HTBX stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $3.03. 255,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,630. Heat Biologics has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 141,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,293 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heat Biologics by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heat Biologics (HTBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.